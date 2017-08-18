Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Miley Cyrus goes full Elvis and Dolly in 'Younger Now' music video
- Symphony leader turns a boycott by his own musicians into a joke
- Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting a baby
- 'Hamilton' is a love letter to American musical theater
- How the 'Hamilton' silhouette became the musical’s iconic image
New Robert Plant album, not a Led Zeppelin reunion, coming this fall
|Randy Lewis
The mystery of rocker Robert Plant's long-dark website home page has been resolved, and it has nothing to do with rumors of a Led Zeppelin reunion. Rather, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter will release a new solo album, backed by his band of recent years, the Sensational Space Shifters.
"Carry Fire," due Oct. 13, will also feature several guests such as the Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, Albanian cellist Redi Hasa and English viola-fiddle player Seth Lakeman.
In a statement accompanying the announcement of "Carry Fire," Plant said, "I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new.
"Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation," he added.
The new album's opening track, "The May Queen," is available as an instant download if you pre-order the album.
Plant's previous release with the Space Shifters, 2014's "Lullaby and ... The Ceaseless Roar," made many music critics' year-end Top 10 lists, and also reached the Top 10 album rankings in the U.S., the United Kingdom and at least 10 other countries.
Plant has consistently distanced himself from fans clamoring for renewed activity with his former hard rock band, talk that was stimulated in recent weeks by a short message on his website: "Any time now..."
When that phrase was brought up during an interview with the BBC in June, Plant alluded to new music, but didn't entirely quell the Zeppelin talk when he said, "What else would there be but more new, beautiful adventures?"