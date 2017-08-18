New Robert Plant album, not a Led Zeppelin reunion, coming this fall

The mystery of rocker Robert Plant's long-dark website home page has been resolved, and it has nothing to do with rumors of a Led Zeppelin reunion. Rather, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter will release a new solo album, backed by his band of recent years, the Sensational Space Shifters.

"Carry Fire," due Oct. 13, will also feature several guests such as the Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, Albanian cellist Redi Hasa and English viola-fiddle player Seth Lakeman.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of "Carry Fire," Plant said, "I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new.

"Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation," he added.