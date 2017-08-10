ENTERTAINMENT

Paley Center to host exclusive 'Mindy Project' costume exhibit

Libby Hill
Costumes from "The Mindy Project" designed by Salvador Perez will be featured at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills. (Vivian Zink / Hulu)
Attention fans of fashion and "The Mindy Project" alike: This one's for you.

The Paley Center for Media announced Thursday an immersive costume exhibit celebrating the Hulu series' sixth and final season, curated by Salvador Perez, the Emmy-nominated costume designer and president of the Costume Designers Guild. 

"We're thrilled to give fans of 'The Mindy Project' the rare up-close opportunity to see the fun and vibrant costumes worn by the loveable Mindy Lahiri," Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center, said in a statement.

" 'The Mindy Project': Six Seasons of Style Curated by Costume Designer Salvador Perez" will feature costumes from throughout the series' run, including unseen items from the as-yet-to-air sixth season. 

"Costume designing 'The Mindy Project' has been a career defining experience for me," Perez said in a statement. "I could never have imagined how magical this project would be.

"Looking back over six seasons and 117 episodes, I am very proud of the colorful, fashionable world I was able to create and share with the fans of 'The Mindy Project.' This exhibit is a gift to the fans who have been so supportive all these years," he concluded.

In addition to the exhibit, which opens Aug. 26 and runs through Oct. 1 at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location, the cast and creative team from "The Mindy Project" will participate in a panel and Q&A on Sept. 8 during the PaleyFest Fall Previews.

Latest updates

