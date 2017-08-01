R. Kelly cancels Los Angeles show amid cult allegations

The embattled R&B singer R. Kelly has canceled a number of forthcoming dates on his new "After Party" tour, including an Oct. 6 concert at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The cancellations come after a recent Buzzfeed story by music journalist and longtime Kelly chronicler Jim DeRogatis alleged that the singer was keeping what was described as an "abusive cult" of women against their will. Kelly has denied the allegations.

Kelly, who performed on Friday in Virginia Beach, Va., has so far also nixed forthcoming concerts in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La., and Dallas.

Although Ticketmaster offered no explanation for the cancellations, TMZ reported that in the hours prior to Kelly's Virginia Beach concert, a chart of available seating indicated the venue was "barely at 50% capacity." Representatives for Kelly were not available for comment.

Tickets for the Microsoft Theater date remain on sale through AXS.com, the venue's ticketing site, but both the theater's and Kelly's website list the date as being canceled.

Tickets for Kelly's concert in Ontario, Calif., on Oct. 8, however, remain on sale through Ticketmaster. But there doesn't seem to be much of a rush. Vast swaths of Citizens Business Bank Arena seem to remain open, according to Ticketmaster's chart.