Watch Pink's inspiring MTV VMA speech to individuality

In receiving her Video Vanguard award at the MTV VMAs on Sunday at the Forum -- the show's equivalent of a lifetime achievement trophy -- the pop star Pink told a story about a conversation she'd recently had with her young daughter.

They were driving to school and her daughter said, "Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know."

Pink replied, "Huh?"

"And she was like, 'Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.'" Pink said that she immediately thought, "My god, you're six. Where is this coming from?"

The artist and mom didn't lecture her daughter.

Instead, said Pink: "I went home and made a PowerPoint presentation for her, and in that presentation were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth; are probably made fun of every day of their lives and carry on and wave their flag; and inspire the rest of us.

"These are artists like Michael Jackson and David Bowie and Freddie Mercury and Annie Lennox and Prince and Janis Joplin and George Michael, Elton John, so many artists."

Pink said that her daughter's eyes glazed over, but Pink pressed her about why she felt that way about herself. "'What do you think I look like?' She said, 'You're beautiful,'"

The pop singer explained that she gets critiqued, too.

"They say I look like a boy or I'm too masculine or I'm too -- I have too many opinions. My body is too strong.

"I said to her, 'Do you see me curling my hair?' She said 'No mama.' I said, 'Do you see me changing my body?' She said, 'No mama.' Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world? 'No mama.' Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world. 'Yes mama.'

"OK baby girl. We don't change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty."

Added Pink in closing: "To all the artists here, I'm so inspired by you. Thank you for being your true selves and for lighting the way for us."