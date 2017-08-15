Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Robert Yancy, son of Natalie Cole, found dead at 39
|Libby Hill
Robert Yancy, son of the late R&B star Natalie Cole and grandson of music legend Nat King Cole, has reportedly died. He was 39.
TMZ reported Tuesday that Yancy was found in his San Fernando Valley apartment Monday night after a friend hadn't heard from him for several days.
His cause of death is currently attributed to natural causes.
Yancy was preceded in death by his mother, who died Dec. 31, 2015, of congestive heart failure at age 65 and by his father, gospel musician and pastor Marvin Yancy, who died March 22, 1985, of a heart attack.
The elder Yancy was just 34 when he died.