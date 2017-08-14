Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Stuntwoman killed in motorcycle crash on the set of 'Deadpool 2'
- Cannes hit 'The Florida Project' eyes Oscar season with first trailer
- Miley Cyrus explains absence from Teen Choice Awards with plug for new single
- John Oliver trashes Trump's Charlottesville response: 'It simply doesn't get easier than disavowing Nazis'
- 'Weird Al' Yankovic has a poignant new message for North Korea: 'Please don't nuke us'
- Tom Cruise hurt filming 'Mission: Impossible 6' roof-jumping stunt
Stuntwoman killed in motorcycle crash on the set of 'Deadpool 2'
|Christie D'Zurilla
A stuntwoman was killed while riding a motorcycle on the set of the Ryan Reynolds movie "Deadpool 2" in Vancouver, Canada, police confirmed Monday.
WorkSafeBC, British Columbia's OSHA equivalent, was on the scene along with law enforcement, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that promised further information as it becomes available.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was treated by an ambulance crew after the 8 a.m. crash but was pronounced dead on the scene, the Vancouver Sun reported. Witnesses told the newspaper she lost control, jumped a curb and slammed through the glass windows of an office building.
The woman successfully performed the stunt four times, but had a problem with the throttle on her fifth practice run and lost control when the engine engaged, according to Canada's Global News, which had a crew on the scene gathering information about a fatal bus crash that happened nearby on Sunday.
According to TMZ, which first reported the accident, the victim never hit the brakes.
The character Domino, played by actress Zazie Beetz, had previously been spotted on the same street riding a black Ducati motorcycle, the type involved in the crash, the Sun said. The movie has been filming in the downtown Vancouver area since June 26.
Director David Leitch, who also helmed the action-heavy movies "John Wick" and "Atomic Blonde," is a longtime stunt professional, with scores of credits listed on his IMDb page.
Last week, "Deadpool 2" star Reynolds joked around on Twitter, thanking the Vancouver Police Department and the people of Vancouver "for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown."
The movie is slated for release in June 2018.
In July, a stuntman performing a high fall died on the set of "The Walking Dead" in Atlanta after missing a safety cushion by inches. Over the weekend in London, Tom Cruise was apparently injured while performing a roof-to-roof jump stunt for "Mission: Impossible 6."