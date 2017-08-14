Stuntwoman killed in motorcycle crash on the set of 'Deadpool 2'

A stuntwoman was killed while riding a motorcycle on the set of the Ryan Reynolds movie "Deadpool 2" in Vancouver, Canada, police confirmed Monday.

WorkSafeBC, British Columbia's OSHA equivalent, was on the scene along with law enforcement, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that promised further information as it becomes available.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was treated by an ambulance crew after the 8 a.m. crash but was pronounced dead on the scene, the Vancouver Sun reported. Witnesses told the newspaper she lost control, jumped a curb and slammed through the glass windows of an office building.

The woman successfully performed the stunt four times, but had a problem with the throttle on her fifth practice run and lost control when the engine engaged, according to Canada's Global News, which had a crew on the scene gathering information about a fatal bus crash that happened nearby on Sunday.