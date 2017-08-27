Susan Bro, mother of slain Charlottesville protester Heather Heyer, announces anti-hate foundation at the MTV VMAs

During an evening filled with defiant messages against racism, homophobia and body shaming, the mother of Heather Heyer announced some concrete actions to further the cause.

Susan Bro, whose daughter was killed two weeks ago during protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, has worked through her grief by speaking out against racism, and took a further step by creating the Heather Heyer Foundation.

Describing it as "a non-profit organization that will provide scholarships to help more people to join Heather's fight against hatred," Bro requested that viewers visit the new site "to help me make Heather's death count."

Added Bro: "Heather never marched alone. She was always joined by people from every race and every background in this country."

Bro was introduced by Robert Lee IV -- a descendent of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee -- who said his ancestor has became of idol of white supremacy and hate. Lee went on to describe racism as America's "original sin."

He went on to ask all of those with privilege to confront white supremacy and racism "head-on."

Watch his speech below.