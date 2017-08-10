A 'devastated' Tanya Tucker releases song to honor former flame Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell and Tanya Tucker at the Grammy Awards in 1979, when they were engaged.

Tanya Tucker, whose brief and stormy relationship with Glen Campbell was the stuff of headlines in the early 1980s, has released a song in honor of her former fiance, who died Tuesday at 81 after struggling for years with Alzheimer's disease.

"I’m just devastated. Absolutely devastated," Tucker said in a statement Thursday. "It’s been so hard these past several years knowing what he’s been going through. My heart just breaks."

As a couple, the two made music together — notably "Dream Lover" — for 14 months while she was in her early 20s and he was in his mid-40s. Tucker would have been Campbell's fourth wife had they not broken off their engagement in 1981.

In 1982, the "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer married Kim Woollen. That marriage lasted the rest of his life.

"Glen and I shared some incredible, precious memories together for a long time," Tucker said in her Thursday statement. "There were some ups and downs and, of course, all the downs were played out in the press. We both got past all that. Forgiveness is a wonderful thing."

Tucker said her new song, "Forever Loving You," is not only in memory of Campbell but also "for all of those who are losing or have lost someone they love."

It includes the lyrics: "If I'd have loved you like you were all that mattered / To this old world and me / If I could turn back the hands of time / God, if I only could / I'd go back now and change my life and make it up to you / Then I could slip away for all eternity / Forever loving you."

The sentiment in the song has been a long time coming, it seems.

“I would lay down my life for Glen Campbell if I could just make him totally happy for even one day,” a 22-year-old Tucker told People in 1981, fresh off their breakup, “but he’s not the kind to change his mind."

A portion of proceeds from "Forever Loving You," which you can hear here and purchase on iTunes, will go to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Tucker said.