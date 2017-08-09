Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Denver DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift says it might have been his boss who did it
- Music world remembers country-pop great Glen Campbell
- With a new album on the way, is Miley Cyrus taking a detour?
- President Trump says he's not on vacation, but late-night TV hosts aren't buying it
- Jury selection continues through second day in Taylor Swift groping trial
Denver DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift says it might have been his boss who did it
|Nardine Saad
The former radio host accused of groping Taylor Swift will remain on the stand Wednesday as the pop star's trial goes into its third day.
David Mueller, the former KYGO DJ who Swift claims grabbed her buttocks during a June 2013 concert meet-and-greet, took the stand on Tuesday to recount his version of events that led him and the singer to court. Swift's attorney will continue his cross-examination of Mueller on Wednesday, then Mueller's witnesses will be called to testify.
During his attorney's questioning, Mueller said that he and the "Shake It Off" singer were trying to reach around each other during the photo op when "our hands touched and our arms touched," adding that he "may have touched Swift’s rib cage, or rib, or ribs," according to the Associated Press.
The former radio host testified in front of an eight-person jury -- selected Tuesday after attorneys attempted to weed out Swift fans earlier this week -- as the singer-songwriter sat in the courtroom with her mother, Andrea Swift, whom Mueller also names in his $3-million lawsuit. Mueller claims that Swift's accusation was false and that it cost him his job, and Swift counter-sued, claiming Mueller sexually assaulted her.
Swift's lawyers called the photo taken at the event "damning" proof that Mueller groped her. However, in opening statements, Mueller's attorney Gabriel McFarland pointed out that Mueller's hand "is not underneath Miss Swift's skirt, and her skirt is not rumpled in any fashion," adding that no one from Swift's team saw anything amiss.
Mueller also testified that one of his bosses, Hershel Coomer, had told Mueller "that he had his hands on her butt" when Coomer met Swift that day. But he couldn't explain why he didn't tell those investigating the incident about Coomer's overture. Swift's lawyers said she was "absolutely certain" that it was Mueller who touched her.
Though several fans showed up for the trial, public interest in watching it at the downtown Denver courthouse is lower than expected, according to the Denver Post, which said that public seats to view the trial in an overflow room were handed over to the media.
On Tuesday, some workers near the courthouse put up signs that read "Free Tay" and "Haterz gonna hate" (a lyric reference to Swift's song "Shake It Off") in the window of an office building across the street from the federal courthouse.
On Wednesday, supporters were still present in and around the courthouse.