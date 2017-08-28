Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' video bashes another YouTube record

Taylor Swift’s official video for her first new music in three years, “Look What You Made Me Do,” just blasted through the existing YouTube record for most views tallied during its first 24 hours of release. The clip logged 39 million views since the video was posted Sunday evening.

That far surpasses the record set in 2015 by Adele’s “Hello,” which racked up 27.7 million views in its first day.

It also hasn’t slowed interest in Swift’s previously released lyric video for the same song, which set a record for lyric video viewership by drawing 19 million views in the first 24 hours. That version has now surpassed 44 million views in less than four days.

Both videos have generated flurries of debate and analysis among Swift’s fans and her dissenters, the former seemingly outnumbering the latter by a margin of nearly 5 to 1. Likes have surpassed the 1 million mark, while dislikes stood at 232,000 at the 24-hour mark.

The song is the first single from her forthcoming album “Reputation,” due Nov. 10. It will be Swift’s sixth studio album.

Each of her last three albums sold more than 1 million copies during the first week of release. Swift is the only artist with that achievement to her credit.