Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
The Internet goes off after Taylor Swift drops her new song
|Brian de los Santos
She's back and she's different.
Taylor Swift dropped her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," showing us a new version of herself and giving the Internet another trending topic Thursday night.
She teased fans this week when she posted a video of a snake on her Instagram. Later, she announced that a new album, "Reputation" was coming and the new single would be unveiled tonight.
The aggressive song seems to throw some shade at Kanye West with the lyric: "I don’t like your little games / Don’t like your tilted stage."
(Remember when Kanye West dissed her in his track "Famous," referring to Swift, "I made that ... famous” and they "might still have sex"?)
Yep, people noticed.
The single comes three years after "1989," which racked up awards left and right.
But not everyone was a fan of her new song, or her new attitude.
Still, the Swifties came out to praise her return — including the new promo for "Grey's Anatomy"?
Hate it or love it, Swift's new song is only adding to her reputation.