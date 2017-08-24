The Internet goes off after Taylor Swift drops her new song

She's back and she's different.

Taylor Swift dropped her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," showing us a new version of herself and giving the Internet another trending topic Thursday night.

She teased fans this week when she posted a video of a snake on her Instagram. Later, she announced that a new album, "Reputation" was coming and the new single would be unveiled tonight.

The aggressive song seems to throw some shade at Kanye West with the lyric: "I don’t like your little games / Don’t like your tilted stage."

(Remember when Kanye West dissed her in his track "Famous," referring to Swift, "I made that ... famous” and they "might still have sex"?)

Yep, people noticed.