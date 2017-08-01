James Franco's 'The Disaster Artist' is bound for Toronto film fest's Midnight Madness

After a strong debut at South by Southwest earlier this year, James Franco's "The Disaster Artist" is headed to the Toronto International Film Festival during the height of awards season.

On Tuesday, TIFF organizers announced that the comedy -- about the making of the 2003 so-bad-it's-good cult hit "The Room" -- will have its world premiere as part of the festival's Midnight Madness program. The film, directed by and starring Franco, played as a "work-in-progress" in Austin in March and spurred early Oscar talk for the actor.

The Midnight section, which kicks off Sept. 7, will open with the unveiling of "Bodied," a rap satire from Taylor Swift music video director Joseph Kahn that was produced by Eminem. Other highlights in the late-night category include "Brawl in Cell Block 99," featuring Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Carpenter, and "Mom and Dad," co-starring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair.

TIFF also revealed its Documentary lineup, which includes a number of films centered around recognizable personalities. The section will launch with "Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami," from director Sophie Fiennes -- who, yes, is related to Joseph and Ralph Fiennes; she's their sister.

Other high-profile figures getting the doc treatment include primatologist Jane Goodall (Brett Morgen's "Jane"), Vogue editor André Leon Talley (Kate Novack’s "The Gospel According to André), Eric Clapton (Lili Fini Zanuck's "Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars") and Sammy Davis Jr. (Sam Pollard's "Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me").

Also sure to make headlines: a follow-up to Morgan Spurlock's 2004 McDonald's expose "Super Size Me." The filmmaker's new doc, "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!," follows Spurlock as he opens his own fast-food restaurant to uncover how meat is mass-produced.