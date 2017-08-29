Victoria's Secret Fashion Show heads to Shanghai this year

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel walks in the 2014 fashion show in London.

Angels will fly over the Great Wall of China in November as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show heads to Shanghai for the first time.

Supermodels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge and more will strut their stuff for the annual lingerie extravaganza, Victoria's Secret and CBS said in a statement on Tuesday.

The iconic pre-holiday show — replete with teensy underwear and massive angel wings — is usually filmed in New York, but Miami, Los Angeles and London have also hosted the scantily clad runway walk.

The broadcast will air on CBS on Nov. 28 and will be shown in more than 190 countries.

Models Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill will also walk in this year's show.

Musical performers will be announced at a later date, the statement said.