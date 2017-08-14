Zendaya steals the show in new Bruno Mars video for 'Versace on the Floor'

It's 2017 and Zendaya is here to slay all day.

The Disney kid turned Internet darling turned leading lady has already left her mark on the summer with her low-key turn as Michelle in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." And she has stayed in the spotlight thanks to her social activism and red-carpet looks.

Zendaya's latest head-turning effort is in Bruno Mars' new video for "Versace on the Floor," in which she plays the sultry 20-year-old pseudo-love interest of 31-year-old Mars.

Zendaya and Mars portray two strangers in adjoining hotel rooms (or, judging by the decor, adjoining hotel ballrooms) who exchange a look in the hallway before entering their respective rooms.

Mars then sits down at what appears to be a Lucite piano that Liberace would have deemed tacky and croons about how they should get naked, i.e., leaving that expensive Versace dress on the floor.

Zendaya kills it in the role of the sexy counterpart, easily the highlight of the five-minute, curiously unsexy video.

For real entertainment, however, check out Zendaya as Bruno Mars on "Lip Sync Battle" earlier this summer: