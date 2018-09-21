September 21, 2018 icon depicting Mostly cloudy weather 66°F

With a sodapop sweetness, Stella Rosa isn't for everyone. But it sure has found a major audience

Sugary Stella Rosa plainly occupies a huge niche. It serves to remind us that there are two wine markets: one that takes itself very seriously; the other seeks a more mainstream appeal.

By Patrick Comiskey
1h
Hip Hot's chef remixes Sichuan and Cantonese cuisines. Her next mission is to open two new restaurants
Amy Scattergood
By
Sep 20, 2018
Christina Tosi is opening her L.A. Milk Bar dessert shop this Saturday, with crack pies — and an ice cream truck
Amy Scattergood
By
Sep 19, 2018
Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold dies at 57

Jonathan Gold, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times restaurant critic who richly chronicled the city’s vast culinary landscape and made its food understandable and approachable to legions of fans, has died. He was 57.

Andrea Chang
By
Jul 21, 2018
Surfas, L.A.'s neighborhood culinary supply shop, reopens in Arlington Heights
Bruce Kalman, previously of Union in Pasadena, to open West with fellow 'Top Chef' alum Tyler Anderson
Sep 17, 2018
Wines of the week: Weirdly refreshing white blends you should be drinking now
Farmers market report: What to do with all those apples at the markets
