With a sodapop sweetness, Stella Rosa isn't for everyone. But it sure has found a major audience
Sugary Stella Rosa plainly occupies a huge niche. It serves to remind us that there are two wine markets: one that takes itself very seriously; the other seeks a more mainstream appeal.
Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold dies at 57
Jonathan Gold, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times restaurant critic who richly chronicled the city’s vast culinary landscape and made its food understandable and approachable to legions of fans, has died. He was 57.
