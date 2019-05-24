Today: When Jail Makes Prison Look Good

Over the last eight years, more than 175,000 people in California have been sentenced to county jails instead of state prisons because of sweeping changes to the state’s justice system, according to an analysis by the Marshall Project. The reforms were intended to ease prison overcrowding — and they have. But many jails that are not fully equipped to handle long-term inmates with chronic medical and mental health problems and histories of violence have paid a price. Some inmates even beg to be sent to prison instead of jail.