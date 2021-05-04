Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fabulous recipes for your Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

36 Recipes
Chiles en nogada
(Kevin P. Casey / Los Angeles Times)

36 recipes that celebrate Mexico

By Julie Giuffrida

Mexican food is rife with options. Nachos, quesadillas, chilaquiles, tostadas, enchiladas, tacos, burritos, mole — and the list goes on. Not only with more types of dishes but also with different preparations of each type. With so many alternatives, many of which come in multiple flavors, how does one choose? Whether you are looking for one dish or several, our archives are brimming with recipes to support your Cinco de Mayo plans.

Start the day with a breakfast burrito or some vegan chilaquiles.

For a snack or as an appetizer, B.S. Taqueria’s nachos are bomb! Layers of habanero-spiked pinto beans, spicy picadillo, tangy escabeche, creamy cheese sauce, a tomatillo-avocado salsa and pico de gallo are all piled onto fresh tortilla chips. Oven-baked nachos are also very flavorful and the simpler preparation will save you some time.

Tacos make good snacks as well as meals. They come in many flavors: Hatch chile pork (made using an Instant Pot), Oaxacan string cheese (they’re vegetarian) and vegan jackfruit carnitas to name a few. It is fun to mix and match and they are a great vehicle for condiments like pickled jalapeños, verduras encurtidas, guacamole, salsa de molcajete and smoky salsa de chipotle. The salsas and guac are also great dips for tortilla chips and those pickled vegetables.

For cheese lovers, quesadillas are quick and easy. Try black bean and mushroom with avocado crema or huitlacoche quesadillas. There is also plenty of queso blanketing these green enchiladas, which are filled with chicken and tomatillo salsa. In classic red enchiladas, the cheese is on the inside. Tofu enchiladas are another vegetarian option and go a little easier on the cheese.

To mark the holiday, many Mexicans eat Mexico’s national dish, the chocolatey, spicy, rich mole poblano, which originally hails from Puebla, where that famed battle of Cinco de Mayo was won. Puebla was a culinary center in Mexico and also fostered Mexico’s most patriotic dish: chiles en nogada. Poblano chiles are filled with a blend of meat and spices that is studded with dried fruits, served with a white, nut-based sauce and garnished with pomegranate arils and chopped parsley. The composed dish brandishes the colors of the Mexican flag.

Calabacitas and Cacao Mexicatessen cilantro lime rice are excellent side dishes for both the rich, saucy barbacoa de borrego and pulled chicken in mission fig mole sauce. Frijoles Aztecas (black beans with nopalitos) are a good match for Esperanza’s chipotle chicken.

A nice cold Michelada could be just the thing to accompany many of these dishes — and this one tastes just like what they serve at Dodger Stadium. If tequila is more your thing, margaritas may be in order — perhaps a guava margarita as a change from the classic preparation. No alcohol? No problem! Like most Mexican food, horchata comes in many flavors. This one is made from pumpkin seeds and it’s dairy-free too!

Chocolate is always welcome after a meal (and most any other time, as well) and Mexican chocolate pot de crème is a luxurious finish. Lighter and more portable, tortitas de Santa Clara, another creation from Puebla, are a nice alternative, and they are great dunked in Mexican hot chocolate.

LOS ANGELES, CA., JANUARY 25, 2018--Margaritas for the SUPERBOWL. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Margaritas

A pitcher of tangy, tequila-laden margaritas makes entertaining easy. For the best results, use freshly squeezed orange, lemon and lime juices for the sweet and sour mix.
10 minutes
Makes 12 margaritas
Nachos at B.S. Taqueria in Los Angeles, Calif.

B.S. Taqueria's nachos

Crisp tortillas are piled with habanero-jolted pinto beans, picadillo, escabeche, pico de gallo, a silky cheese sauce spiked with serranos and a complex, tomatillo-avocado salsa.
2 hours
Serves 12 to 16

Chiles en nogada

Poblano chiles are filled with meat, nuts and fruit and topped with a luxurious nut sauce. Garnished with parsley and pomegranate seeds, the finished dish resembles the Mexican flag.
2 hours
Serves 10
Maria Amparo Escandon, author of Santitos, a novel that has been made into a film in Mexico. her novel is full of food references, some she prepared at her home, Feb. 29, 2000. Photo of Esperanza's chipotle chicken.

Esperanza's chipotle chicken

In this party dish, the chicken is covered with a lush pale orange sauce lightly flavored with fiery, smoky chipotles and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and sliced red chiles.
1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 6
LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 2019: Oaxacan string cheese taco cooked/styled by Genevieve Ko and propped by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Dylan + Jeni / For the Times)

Oaxacan String Cheese Tacos

Seared Oaxacan cheese melts onto a tortilla that's stuffed with black beans, guacamole and radishes.
20 minutes
Serves 4

Salsa de Molcajete

Charring tomatoes adds smoky depth to this chunky, spicy salsa ground in a molcajete.
30 minutes
Makes 1 1/2 cups
The tortilla spirals around the filling in this unique burrito technique.

Weekday Breakfast Burritos With Seared Tomatoes and Avocado

When rolled, the tortilla and filling spiral together for perfectly balanced bites of charred vegetables, cheesy eggs and tender wrapper.
15 minutes
Serves 1
LOS ANGELES, CA-June 28, 2019: Instant Pot Hatch Chile Pork Tacos with Kohlrabi Mango Slaw on Friday, June 28, 2019. Food styling by Genevieve Ko. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Instant Pot Hatch Chile Pork Tacos With Kohlrabi Mango Slaw

Fresh or roasted Hatch chiles balance the richness of the pork while dried ones give the sauce an earthy depth. A kohlrabi-mango slaw adds freshness.
45 minutes
Serves 8
Black bean and mushroom quesadilla by Jonathan Melendez.

Black Bean and Mushroom Quesadillas with Avocado Crema

A bright avocado cream adds freshness to these cheesy vegetarian quesadillas teeming with mushrooms and black beans.
25 minutes
Serves 4
So rich and flavorful you might never guess they're vegetarian. Recipe: Tofu enchiladas

Tofu enchiladas

So rich and flavorful, you might never guess these enchiladas are vegetarian. This recipe substitutes high-protein tofu for the meat and uses a reduced-fat or "light" cheese.
1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 8
A simple recipe for classic red enchiladas.

Classic red enchiladas

The red enchilada ultimately symbolizes the fusion of Mexican foods and some of the favored ingredients brought over from Spain such as olives, olive oil and cheeses.
1 hour
Makes 10 enchiladas
Jocelyn Ramirez Tacos de Yaca Carnitas. Reprinted with permission from La Vida Verde by Jocelyn Ramirez, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019.

Vegan Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos

Jocelyn Ramirez of the L.A.-based catering company Todo Verde shares her secret to vegan carnitas in her cookbook, "La Vide Verde." Made with jackfruit, this recipe is easy.
45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
The rainbow cauliflower taco with grilled corn and cashew puree is a vegan-friendly menu item at Trejo's Cantina in Hollywood.

Roasted rainbow cauliflower tacos

Orange, green and lavender cauliflower and roasted corn on a griddled tortilla are topped with cashew cream, pickled onions, cilantro, radishes and lime wedges.
1 hour
Makes 6 tacos
Recipe: Guava margarita

Guava margarita

A shot of jammy Chambord brings out the strawberry scent of guava -- and there's still a touch of lime juice to keep this margarita from being cloying.
10 minutes
Serves 4
110241.FO.0427.AvoGuacamole--Studio shot taken on 4/27/2006 of avocado guacamole. Guacamole in a molcajete with a paste of onion, cilantro, chiles, avocado, tomato and lime juice.

Guacamole

White onion, cilantro, serrano chiles and salt are ground to a paste in a Molcajetes. Avocado and tomato are then mixed into the paste.
10 minutes
Makes 2 cups

Vegan Chilaquiles

These chilaquiles develop deep, rich flavors from both fresh and dried mushrooms.
20 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Barbacoa de Borrego from the book Oaxaca: Home Cooking from the Heart of Mexico by Bricia Lopez, Javier Cabral

Barbacoa de Borrego

Tender lamb barbacoa is infused with chiles and spices.
1 hour 40 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 30: Chef Christy Lujan Kist's Cilantro Lime Rice recipe at Cacao Mexicatessen on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Cacao Mexicatessen Cilantro Lime Rice

This vegan cilantro lime rice is the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
50 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Recipe for an irresistible Mexican hot chocolate.

Mexican hot chocolate

This thick, frothy and rich hot chocolate is perfect for dipping rosca de reyes and other simple, sweet breads and light cakes.
15 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
You can serve the mole straight from the skillet.

Pulled Chicken in Mission Fig Mole Sauce

To highlight the richness of mole sauce, dark meat chicken legs are gently poached and then pulled into silky, tender chunks and simmered with the mole.
1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6
Verduras encurtidas

Verduras Encurtidas

These pickled vegetables are a little spicy from jalapeños and chiles de arbol.
1 hour 30 minutes, plus overnight pickling
Makes 4 pint jars
Michelada recipe by Genevieve Ko.

Michelada

This tomato-clam juice version of Michelada tastes like the ones at Dodger Stadium.
5 minutes
Makes 1 to 2 drinks
Calabacitas

Calabacitas

Calabacitas (squash) is a homey dish of stewed zucchini, corn and tomatoes.
35 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Jocelyn Ramirez Salsa de Chipotle. Reprinted with permission from La Vida Verde by Jocelyn Ramirez, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019.

Smoky Salsa de Chipotle

Jocelyn Ramirez of L.A. catering company Todo Verde shares her smoky tomato and chipotle salsa recipe that goes over her vegan carnitas tacos and anything else you'd like.
30 minutes
Makes about 3 cups
McKoy, Kirk –– B58944372Z.1 LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 21, 2010––Green chile enchiladas. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)

Green enchiladas

These green enchiladas are made with green salsa, stuffed with chicken and topped with queso Chihuahua and crema.
1 hour
Serves 6
Oven baked nachos recipe by Ben Mims.

Oven-Baked Nachos

Homemade seasoned beef, shredded cheese and diced onions and poblano chiles layer flavor on these easy tray-baked nachos.
45 minutes
Serves 2 to 8
Mole.Poblano. Mole Poblano with Turkey.

Mole poblano

Five kinds of chiles are fried, soaked overnight, then added to a sauce of roasted and ground tomatoes, several kinds of seeds, nuts, plantain, raisins, chocolate and more.
4 hours
Serves 10 to 12
Pickled jalapeno recipe by Genevieve Ko.

Pickled Jalapeños

Taqueria-style pickled jalapeños with onion, garlic and carrot are easy to make at home.
30 minutes
Makes 1 pint jar
Black beans with nopalitos

Frijoles Aztecas (black beans with nopalitos)

A taste of these black beans with nopalitos reveals a deceptively simple and extraordinarily earthy dish.
3 hours 40 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
You can make these tacos with sliced button mushrooms, left, or maitakes.

Tacos 1986 Tacos al Hongo

Jorge Alvarez-Tostado sears the mushrooms for his tacos de hongos until they’re as crisp as chips, then soaks them with a salsa macha vinaigrette.
35 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES CA. JULY 27, 2017: Pumpkin seed horchata was photographed at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio on July 27, 2017.(Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times)

Pumpkin seed horchata

This horchata is made from pumpkin seeds and laced with cinnamon and allspice.
15 minutes
Serves 6 to 12
Mexican chocolate pot de creme.

Mexican chocolate pot de creme

This satin-smooth, not-too-sweet chocolate with a texture between a pudding and souffle, but better, is topped with whipped cream and roasted, salted pepitas (pumpkin seeds).
45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 2019: Tortitas de Santa Clara cooked/styled by Genevieve Ko and propped by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Dylan + Jeni / For the Times)

Tortitas de Santa Clara

These confections are a cross between cookie and candy with a small buttery shortbread shell and a chewy candy-like pepita filling.
1 hour
Makes 2 dozen
Huitlacoche lends a definite earthy richness to the quesadillas, and a robustness similar to truffles to the finished dish. Recipe: Huitlacoche quesadillas

Huitlacoche quesadillas

The black fungus-y appearance of huitlacoche is a bit startling, but its pungent, earthy taste combines beautifully with sauteed serrano peppers, chopped onion and garlic.
25 minutes
Serves 4
Classic elote from Casa Vega restaurant in Sherman Oaks.

Classic elotes

Grilled Mexican corn, or elotes, is comfy Mexican food everyone loves.
15 minutes
Serves 4
Tacos Tuxpeños, made with chile-sauce pork atop crispy fried tortillas.

Tacos Tuxpeños

Traditionally assembled, stacked and covered to heat through from their own steam, these regional tacos are filled with chile-sauced, shredded pork.
45 minutes, plus 8 hours unattended
Serves 6

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

