Kenan Thompson and 'All That' crew team up for kids' sketch-comedy series

The sketch-comedy goofballs behind the side-splitting absurdity that was Nickelodeon's "All That" are back, and they're teaming up for round 2. Only this time, they're launching a kids-centric, live-action sketch comedy show for the next generation.

"Saturday Night Live" veteran and distinguished funnyman Kenan Thompson is partnering with fellow "All That" alumni to create "Skoogle," a series whose titular character (voiced by Thompson) is a Siri-like digital assistant.

According to a news release, "Skoogle" will "satirize everything from service apps to streaming entertainment to social media." Thompson added that the series' format —- which will bear comedic likeness to its '90s predecessor — is inspired by "the 'never too young' entrepreneurial spirit that is encouraging kids everywhere to start doing their own businesses at any age. And have a blast doing it!"

Thompson will once again team up with Albie Hecht, pocket.watch's chief content officer and the former president of Nickelodeon Entertainment, for the new series. Hecht was the original executive behind "All That" and will serve as executive producer of "Skoogle," alongside Thompson. Former "All That" actor Josh Server will also produce.

"Skoogle" is the first major series set for production under pocket.watch, a relatively young media brand whose content is geared toward children ages 2 to 11.