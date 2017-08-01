Watch the creepy first trailer for David Fincher's 'Mindhunter,' coming soon to Netflix

Netflix just released the first trailer for "Mindhunter," and it's basically an ominous, hair-raising nightmare. Then again, that's pretty much par for the course when David Fincher, the filmmaker behind the "Zodiac" crime series, is involved.

The upcoming Netflix series, which is based on the book "Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit," seems to fall right in line with Fincher's repertoire. It stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents probing the minds of serial killers to crack pending investigations.

"Mindhunter" will roll into Netflix queues on Oct. 13. The show has already been confirmed for a second season.