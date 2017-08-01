ENTERTAINMENT
Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Public Enemy's Chuck D turns 57 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Patrick Downs / Los Angeles Times)
What always gave rap a leg up on other musics was the anger in it, but the anger before was always directed at other rappers -- 'I'm better than you' and so forth. When we came along, we decided to direct our anger at something real ... the government and people who were responsible for what was happening in society.

Chuck D, 1992

