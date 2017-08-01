- Carol Burnett is heading back to where she belongs -- on a screen -- with a new Netflix series
- Happy birthday to Public Enemy's Chuck D!
- Goodbye, MTV Moonman trophy. Hello, 'Moon Person'
- Sam Shepard was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, but also an avant-garde drummer?
A Star Is Born: Public Enemy's Chuck D turns 57 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
What always gave rap a leg up on other musics was the anger in it, but the anger before was always directed at other rappers -- 'I'm better than you' and so forth. When we came along, we decided to direct our anger at something real ... the government and people who were responsible for what was happening in society.
Chuck D, 1992