A look back at the long saga of house Stark on 'Game of Thrones'

Together again at last. Well, almost. This season of "Game of Thrones" featured a family reunion fans have been awaiting for years. But will the finale finally bring the whole gang back together?

With Arya's (Maisie Williams) arrival at Winterfell, all of the surviving siblings of House Stark have now made their way back to their childhood home. And the journey has not been easy for any of them.

Since their separation Arya has become a trained assassin on a mission to kill all who have wronged her family, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is now the magical Three-Eyed Raven who can travel across time through his visions, and Sansa (Sophie Turner), the only Stark who really understands the actual game of thrones, got revenge on her abusive husband by feeding him to his dogs.

Of course their "half-brother" Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who is now the King in the North, was absent for Bran's and Arya's arrivals. Jon, who has died and been brought back to life, is busy bringing back evidence from "beyond the wall" but hopefully soon they will all be together again.

But until then here's a look back at the Starks' (and Stark-Targaryen's) journey these past few years.