- James Cameron thinks 'Wonder Woman's success is 'misguided': 'She's an objectified icon'
- Jimmy Kimmel says he's 'made peace' with Jay Leno and it's all because of his newborn son
- Trevor Noah takes on Trump's Phoenix rally, while Andra Day strikes a nerve through song
- Linkin Park says an L.A. public memorial for Chester Bennington is in the works
- Katy Perry enlists Nicki Minaj, Molly Shannon and, um, Gronk for new 'Swish Swish' video
- Lady Gaga teases to 'Five Foot Two' documentary: 'They will leave, and then I'll be alone'
A Star Is Born: Alexander Skarsgard turns 41 today
Being followed is weird. That people want to discuss where I ate lunch or what I wear when I go to lunch … the private life is just gone. That's a little tough. It's quite different in Sweden. We don't have paparazzi following you in Sweden. You're allowed to have a private life in Sweden in a different way.
Alexander Skarsgard, 2011
