ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Antonio Banderas turns 57 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

I have a multiple career. This is something America gave me as an actor. The possibility of doing many different works, that is something in Spain I never had. Once I move here, I do musicals like 'Evita,' adventure movies, action movies like 'Mask of Zorro,' social movies like 'Philadelphia.' ... I love to change.

Antonio Banderas, 2004

FROM THE ARCHIVES: An accent on versatile

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
68°