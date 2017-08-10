Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- CMT and HLN to air tributes to departed music great Glen Campbell
- Bruce Springsteen will soon show Broadway who's the Boss
- Watch Will Smith and James Corden get jiggy with it on 'Carpool Karaoke'
- Jimmy Webb on Glen Campbell: 'The American Beatle, the secret link between so many artists and records'
- The end of the world begins on late-night TV
- Denver DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift says it might have been his boss who did it
A Star Is Born: Antonio Banderas turns 57 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I have a multiple career. This is something America gave me as an actor. The possibility of doing many different works, that is something in Spain I never had. Once I move here, I do musicals like 'Evita,' adventure movies, action movies like 'Mask of Zorro,' social movies like 'Philadelphia.' ... I love to change.
Antonio Banderas, 2004
FROM THE ARCHIVES: An accent on versatile