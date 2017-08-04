Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Five things we learned about what's in store on 'This Is Us'
- NBC orders Season 2 of 'Will & Grace' revival ahead of premiere
- Hard Summer's Gary Richards splits with Live Nation
- Tearful 'Everwood' reunion at TCA is short on Chris Pratt, but long on good memories
- Who says catfights can't be feminist? The cast of the CW's 'Dynasty' thinks they are
- Gloria Estefan and LL Cool J to make Kennedy Center Honors history
A Star Is Born: Billy Bob Thornton turns 62 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Directing is more heartbreaking in a lot of ways. Being in 'Armageddon' didn't kill my career, but with directing you're kind of held responsible. You're involved in every facet; you get to know the people who buy cheese, and if the movie doesn't do well, you have more of a feeling of letting others down.
Billy Bob Thornton, 2001
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Man Who Was All There