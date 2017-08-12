Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Judge throws out part of DJ's lawsuit against Taylor Swift
- Chelsea Manning is ready to make a splash in Vogue's September issue
- Jimmy Kimmel offers the latest on his son's health: 'He is very interested in ceiling fans'
- Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' breakup has a silver lining, says Kristen Bell
- The 'Hamilton' national tour announces how to get $10 tickets in L.A.
A Star Is Born: Casey Affleck turns 42 today
Los Angeles Times Staff
The more you engage with [planning a career/image], trying to figure it out and cut just the perfect path through it all, then the more time you've wasted thinking about something that isn't really what you care about.
Casey Affleck, 2007
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Make way for a leading man