Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce they're seperating
- YouTube Red nabs 'Karate Kid' TV sequel, starring the franchise originals
- Angelina Jolie, Vanity Fair at odds over explanation of controversial children's casting game
- ABC postpones 'Little Mermaid Live!' special
- Five things we learned about what's in store on 'This Is Us'
A Star Is Born: Charlize Theron turns 42 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
My native language is Afrikaans, and I knew I had to lose my accent or I wouldn't get any work. I couldn't afford a coach, so I lost it by watching lots of television.
Charlize Theron, 1997
FROM THE ARCHIVES: She's Living on Fast Track Reserved for the Beautiful