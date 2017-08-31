ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Chris Tucker turns 45 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Iris Schneider / Los Angeles Times)
(Iris Schneider / Los Angeles Times)

I had a dream as a kid: I wanted to be big, big like Richard [Pryor] and Eddie [Murphy]. I imagined it. I studied it. I had a passion.

Chris Tucker, 2001

FROM THE ARCHIVES: In a Big Rush

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
74°