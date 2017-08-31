Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Springsteen on Broadway' was born to run, extended through February
- Olivia de Havilland not backing down from her 'Feud' court battle with FX and Ryan Murphy
- Sandra Bullock donates $1 million to Harvey relief efforts
- Corinne Olympios wants DeMario Jackson to know she doesn't blame him for anything
- Trevor Noah is shocked — shocked — by the latest revelations about Trump and Moscow
- Tomi Lahren finds new home at Fox News
A Star Is Born: Chris Tucker turns 45 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I had a dream as a kid: I wanted to be big, big like Richard [Pryor] and Eddie [Murphy]. I imagined it. I studied it. I had a passion.
Chris Tucker, 2001
