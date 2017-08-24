Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Amy Schumer says she doesn't deserve to be paid same as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock
- Jane Goodall doc 'Jane' to screen at Hollywood Bowl with live Philip Glass score
- Netherlands concert by L.A.'s Allah-Las cancelled after suspected terrorist plot
- Tig Notaro dredges up sexual-misconduct rumors about Louis C.K.
- Princes William and Harry defend Queen Elizabeth, shame paparazzi in 'Diana, 7 Days' doc
A Star Is Born: Dave Chappelle turns 44 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Every black dude has a Conspiracy Brother in them. Listen to any barbershop conversation. That attitude, like, 'I don't know what the truth is, but I know it ain't what they're telling me.'
Dave Chappelle, 2003
