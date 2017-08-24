ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Dave Chappelle turns 44 today

(Tina Fineberg / For The Times)
Every black dude has a Conspiracy Brother in them. Listen to any barbershop conversation. That attitude, like, 'I don't know what the truth is, but I know it ain't what they're telling me.'

Dave Chappelle, 2003

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A mind full of eccentrics

Latest updates

