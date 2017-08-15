Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Taylor Swift awarded symbolic $1 in groping case against former radio host
- Taylor Swift cries during closing arguments in groping trial
- Stuntwoman killed in motorcycle crash on the set of 'Deadpool 2'
- Cannes hit 'The Florida Project' eyes Oscar season with first trailer
- Miley Cyrus explains absence from Teen Choice Awards with plug for new single
- John Oliver trashes Trump's Charlottesville response: 'It simply doesn't get easier than disavowing Nazis'
A Star Is Born: Debra Messing turns 49 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I'm always looking for the thing that's going to take the edge off the perfection.
Debra Messing, 2001
FROM THE ARCHIVES: At Play in Lucy Territory