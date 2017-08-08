ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Dustin Hoffman turns 80 today

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
With acting, I didn't know if I was any good -- for many years -- but I knew that that's what I wanted to do. You know, I was lucky -- I got 'The Graduate,' and a light switched on from unemployment to stardom.

Dustin Hoffman, 2012

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Big screen or small, Dustin Hoffman feels 'Luck'-y

