- All the insane details from that 'Game of Thrones' dragon battle
- Usher sued by fans who say he exposed them to herpes without warning
- Amazon acquires Aaron Sorkin's Lucille Ball biopic
- Amy Schumer will make her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's 'Meteor Shower'
- Carly Waddell, Evan Bass of 'Bachelor in Paradise' are expecting a baby
- Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd and Lorde will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards
A Star Is Born: Dustin Hoffman turns 80 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
With acting, I didn't know if I was any good -- for many years -- but I knew that that's what I wanted to do. You know, I was lucky -- I got 'The Graduate,' and a light switched on from unemployment to stardom.
Dustin Hoffman, 2012
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Big screen or small, Dustin Hoffman feels 'Luck'-y