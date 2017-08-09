ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Juanes turns 45 today

Colombia has suffered so much that the only way to go forward is to imagine a better country. Music has the power to bring people together, to change things. That's my mission.

Juanes, 2009

FROM THE ARCHIVES: FOREIGN EXCHANGE - Colombia rocker Juanes gives back

Latest updates

