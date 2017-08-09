Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Music world remembers country-pop great Glen Campbell
- With a new album on the way, is Miley Cyrus taking a detour?
- President Trump says he's not on vacation, but late-night TV hosts aren't buying it
- Jury selection continues through second day in Taylor Swift groping trial
- Sinéad O'Connor is 'safe ... not suicidal' after posting troubling video online
A Star Is Born: Juanes turns 45 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Colombia has suffered so much that the only way to go forward is to imagine a better country. Music has the power to bring people together, to change things. That's my mission.
Juanes, 2009
FROM THE ARCHIVES: FOREIGN EXCHANGE - Colombia rocker Juanes gives back