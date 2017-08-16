Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Robert Yancy, son of Natalie Cole, found dead at 39
- Mindy Kaling looks forward to 'freedom' and 'fun' of parenthood.
- Oprah opens up about aging, weight and marriage in new interview
- Seth Meyers and his late-night cohorts condemn Trump's delayed response to Charlottesville
- Pink to receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
A Star Is Born: Madonna turns 59 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I think my sexuality's boldness threatens people. I'm assertive. I'm not embarrassed or shameful or inhibited. I'm not just showing a breast. There's something defiant about what I do. I'm challenging the mores and ripping open the taboos and turning up the underbelly of our society -- all the things American culture tries to keep hidden.
Madonna, 1991
FROM THE ARCHIVES: It's not easy being notorious... unless you're Madonna