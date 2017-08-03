Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' lead actors to reprise roles in Broadway production
- CW heads beyond the DC Universe with military drama 'Valor'
- 'Confederate' social media protest to continue Sunday during 'Game of Thrones'
- The animated short 'In a Heartbeat' has the Internet swooning
- Randy Newman fawns over Vladimir Putin in an ironic love song on 'The Late Show'
A Star Is Born: Martha Stewart turns 76 today
One thing I learned from Snoop [Dogg, the rapper] is that you don’t leave the stove when you’re cooking. I sometimes get a little distracted, so I’ll run off. ... But I still think I’m smart enough and my timing is really impeccable, blah, blah, blah. But I sometimes burn things and overcook things. He doesn’t leave; he’s constantly touching his food with the fork or the spoon. Stirring the pot.
Martha Stewart, 2016
