ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Martha Stewart turns 76 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

One thing I learned from Snoop [Dogg, the rapper] is that you don’t leave the stove when you’re cooking. I sometimes get a little distracted, so I’ll run off. ... But I still think I’m smart enough and my timing is really impeccable, blah, blah, blah. But I sometimes burn things and overcook things. He doesn’t leave; he’s constantly touching his food with the fork or the spoon. Stirring the pot. 

Martha Stewart, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg talk cooking, cocktails and cannabis

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
79°