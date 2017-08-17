Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Elisabeth Moss schools fan with rare comment on Scientology
- Attention, 'Hamilton' fans: Lin-Manuel Miranda is out on the street to greet you today
- 'Bachelor in Paradise' cast talks race, consent and how bad they all feel for DeMario Jackson
- Michael Moore leads protest on Trump Tower with star-studded Broadway audience in tow
- Trump got you down? Jimmy Kimmel has a novel idea: 'Let's make America Great Britain again'
- Elvis Presley, 40 years after his death, is still the King in the YouTube age
A Star Is Born: Robert De Niro turns 74 today
I know practically no jokes. I like jokes. I feel like I have a good sense of humor — but I don't like to get too serious about certain things.
Robert De Niro, 2013
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Funny or serious, Robert De Niro always a sharp blade