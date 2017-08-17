ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Robert De Niro turns 74 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Jennifer S. Altman / For The Times)
(Jennifer S. Altman / For The Times)

I know practically no jokes. I like jokes. I feel like I have a good sense of humor — but I don't like to get too serious about certain things.

Robert De Niro, 2013

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Funny or serious, Robert De Niro always a sharp blade

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
73°