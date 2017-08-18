ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Robert Redford turns 81 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

I guess I have kind of a purist view that is no longer practical, that I would rather have my work speak for me. ... But then I've always separated my public self from the private so I could have one. I don't feel I've owed my life to the public — a performance, yes, but my life, no.

Robert Redford, 1990

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Down From the Mountain

