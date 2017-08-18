Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- How the 'Hamilton' silhouette became the musical’s iconic image
- Johnny Cash's children denounce Charlottesville neo-Nazi wearing T-shirt with Cash's name
- Baseball and punk rock unite on X night at Dodger Stadium
- Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston top list of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses
- Shania Twain will mount 42-city tour of U.S., Canada in 2018
A Star Is Born: Robert Redford turns 81 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I guess I have kind of a purist view that is no longer practical, that I would rather have my work speak for me. ... But then I've always separated my public self from the private so I could have one. I don't feel I've owed my life to the public — a performance, yes, but my life, no.
Robert Redford, 1990
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Down From the Mountain