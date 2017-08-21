Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Randy Newman reflected on his legacy and new album at an intimate L.A. gig
- New Robert Plant album, not a Led Zeppelin reunion, coming this fall
- Miley Cyrus goes full Elvis and Dolly in 'Younger Now' music video
- Symphony leader turns a boycott by his own musicians into a joke
- Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting a baby
A Star Is Born: Serj Tankian turns 50 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I have hope. I'm a very hopeful, optimistic person. I smile every day, and I don't go around going, 'The sky is falling, the sky is falling.' If I do, I'll probably be thinking, 'The sky is falling. I hope I can see it -- that'll be such a trip.'
Serj Tankian, 2007
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Tankian is singing while Rome burns