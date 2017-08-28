Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' director Tobe Hooper dies.The reaction and a memorable "Chain Saw" conversation between Hooper and William Friedkin
- Cinefamily suspends all activities in wake of sexual misconduct allegations
- Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher settle lawsuit over website's photos of their kids
- Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' lyrics: Let the analysis begin
A Star Is Born: Shania Twain turns 52 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I want people to be getting to know me for what I am, and the best way to do that is through my songs. When they're coming from your head and it's your creativity, it's as real as it gets and it's as true to you as an artist as it gets.
Shania Twain, 1996