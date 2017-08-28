ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Shania Twain turns 52 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
(Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)

I want people to be getting to know me for what I am, and the best way to do that is through my songs. When they're coming from your head and it's your creativity, it's as real as it gets and it's as true to you as an artist as it gets.

Shania Twain, 1996

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Q & A with SHANIA TWAIN: 'I Want People to Be Getting to Know Me for What I Am'

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
69°