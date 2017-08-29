ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: William Friedkin turns 82 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

I love the experience of making films. I love the mud. I love the dirt. I love all the inconveniences. That's why you do it. If you do it because you're looking to be the Great American film maker, you're liable to experience disappointment.

William Friedkin, 1989

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Exorcisms of William Friedkin

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
79°