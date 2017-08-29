Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Corinne Olympios on 'Bachelor in Paradise' scandal: 'I was really a victim of the media'
- Victoria's Secret Fashion Show heads to Shanghai this year
- Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper are super-friends no more
- Ed Skrein leaves 'Hellboy' after 'whitewashing' furor
- In 'One Mississippi' Season 2 trailer, Tig Notaro prays for the gay to stay
A Star Is Born: William Friedkin turns 82 today
I love the experience of making films. I love the mud. I love the dirt. I love all the inconveniences. That's why you do it. If you do it because you're looking to be the Great American film maker, you're liable to experience disappointment.
William Friedkin, 1989
