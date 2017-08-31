Newly reopened Angels Flight has long been a popular L.A. shooting location

It’s among the more unusual landmarks in Los Angeles, a short, steep railway that gets people up and down a single hill. So it makes sense that Angels Flight has been featured in many movies and television shows over the years.

Angels Flight resumed regular service Thursday after being closed since 2013 (it did operate for one day of shooting on “La La Land"). It remains to be seen if it starts to appear again in movies and television shows. (Not that it ever really stopped.)

Speaking to The Times at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, “La La Land” star Ryan Gosling reflected on the use of historic locations in the movie.

"This was an opportunity to show an L.A. that's still there.... You've got to squint your eyes a little, but there are still places in L.A. that are still part of the golden years of Los Angeles when Hollywood was in its heyday," Gosling said.

"I lived around the corner for a long time from Angels Flight and Grand Central Market, although I never got to ride Angels Flight because it had been shut down," Gosling added. "Those places are still there... these gems that are there, and we were able to shoot them one by one."