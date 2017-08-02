Kanye West slaps insurance company with $10-million lawsuit over canceled tour dates

The rapper and producer Kanye West has sued insurance company Lloyd's of London and its affiliated syndicates for $10 million after it denied him a claim stemming from 21 canceled dates on last year's Saint Pablo Tour.

Filed by West's touring company, Very Good Touring Inc. in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Monday, the suit alleges that the Lloyd's investigation resulted in information about West's medical condition leaking to the press.

In the filing, West alleges that the company and its agents "purposely and maliciously caused to be disseminated to news outlets privileged, private and personal information regarding Kanye and the dialogue between Very Good and the insurers."

The artist's tour was cut short in November after West, 40, performed a series of uneven shows that featured extended between-song political monologues and rants, including one in which he declared that he "would have voted for Donald Trump" in the presidential election.

This occurred in the weeks following a multimillion-dollar jewel robbery in Paris that left his wife, Kim Kardashian, "bound and gagged while robbers looted jewelry from her hotel room," according to the suit.

In the wake of the robbery, West canceled two shows but then returned to the road, only to cut short a Sacramento set after a half hour. He postponed his next gig at the Forum in Inglewood on the evening of the show, and then canceled the rest of the dates. Soon thereafter West checked himself into a hospital.

West's lawsuit claims that Lloyd's is contractually obligated to cover the costs of those canceled dates, is willfully ignoring the evidence that West was incapacitated and that the company has suggested that it "may deny coverage of the claim on the unsupportable contention that use of marijuana by Kanye caused the condition."

Alleges the suit: "Their business model thrives on conducting unending ‘investigations,’ of bona fide coverage requests, stalling interminably, running up their insured’s costs, and avoiding coverage decisions based on flimsy excuses.”

