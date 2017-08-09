Amber Heard and Elon Musk's relationship has run out of fuel

Amber Heard and Elon Musk have split up, and she doesn't want to talk about it.

"Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time," the "Magic Mike XXL" actress, whose recent divorce from Johnny Depp generated headline after headline, many of them fueled by her allegations of domestic violence, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet," she continued. "Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close."

While Heard was asking for privacy and describing these as "very human times," the SpaceX and Tesla billionaire's Boring Co. was talking about a plan to shoot people across the United States at speeds of up to 600 mph using "pressurized pods in a depressurized tunnel."

Musk reportedly confirmed their split in comments on another picture posted earlier on Heard's Instagram page.

"Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," he wrote, via Us Weekly. "Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

We can't imagine Heard's dad, David, who reportedly thought his daughter and her beau were wanting to settle down and start a family, is handling the breakup well.