Corinne Olympios on 'Bachelor in Paradise' scandal: 'I was really a victim of the media'

Corinne Olympios says medication, the booze and the media were key players in June's production-stopping "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal and its aftermath.

Calling the situation "just really unfortunate," she said Tuesday on "Good Morning America" that she doesn't remember anything that happened. Seeing video of what transpired on the first day of production on the looking-for-love reality show was "like watching not-me," she said. "I'm watching someone else."

On that day, Olympios and fellow cast member DeMario Jackson allegedly wound up in the pool or hot tub together in a situation that a producer thought went too far. Allegations of "misconduct" were made, and production shut down the next day for an investigation that ultimately determined nothing untoward had happened.

The show, sans Corinne and DeMario, premiered its fourth season Aug. 14, a week later than originally planned.

"I did drink, too much, I definitely understand that," Olympios said. "But I was also on a medication that severely blacks you out and impairs your judgment and messes with your balance, that I didn't know you were not supposed to not drink on, and so it really just caused a horrible, horrible blackout. It was like I went under like anesthesia and then just like woke up."