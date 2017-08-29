Corinne Olympios on 'Bachelor in Paradise' scandal: 'I was really a victim of the media'

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Christie D'Zurilla
Corinne Olympios says medication, the booze and the media were key players in June's production-stopping "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal and its aftermath.
Calling the situation "just really unfortunate," she said Tuesday on "Good Morning America" that she doesn't remember anything that happened. Seeing video of what transpired on the first day of production on the looking-for-love reality show was "like watching not-me," she said. "I'm watching someone else."
On that day, Olympios and fellow cast member DeMario Jackson allegedly wound up in the pool or hot tub together in a situation that a producer thought went too far. Allegations of "misconduct" were made, and production shut down the next day for an investigation that ultimately determined nothing untoward had happened.
The show, sans Corinne and DeMario, premiered its fourth season Aug. 14, a week later than originally planned.
"I did drink, too much, I definitely understand that," Olympios said. "But I was also on a medication that severely blacks you out and impairs your judgment and messes with your balance, that I didn't know you were not supposed to not drink on, and so it really just caused a horrible, horrible blackout. It was like I went under like anesthesia and then just like woke up."
She's now weaning off the medication, she said, and cutting down on her drinking. But in explaining her provocative official statement that she was "a victim" living out her "worst nightmare," Olympios revealed her specific definition of victimhood, which had little or nothing to do with consent, which was a hot topic throughout the scandal.
"I was really a victim of the media," Olympios said. "It was just, all of a sudden people became an expert on the situation and on what happened, and it was like, I'm still trying to figure out exactly what happened. It was just horrible to deal with.
"It got really, really bad. ...," she added. "The things people say are just insane."
When the remaining "Paradise" cast met as a whole on the first episode of the season, their sympathies seemed to lie with Jackson as they worried about the long-term effects the scandal would have on him and any future career opportunities, especially given the lingering racial issues of alleged misconduct between a white woman and a black man.
However, they were quick to say they were not "slut-shaming" Olympios either.
Jackson spoke last week on "Bachelor in Paradise," sitting down with host Chris Harrison to give his take on what happened. Here's a taste of that, courtesy of "GMA":