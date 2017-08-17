Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Baseball and punk rock unite on X night at Dodger Stadium
|Randy Lewis
Forty years ago it would have been unthinkable that members of a punk rock band would be invited to perform the national anthem or toss out the ceremonial first pitch at a major league baseball game.
On Wednesday night, however, the once-improbable scenario played out in real life at Dodger Stadium as the four founding members of the long-running L.A. punk band X were saluted during the Dodgers' game against the Chicago White Sox.
Singer-bassist John Doe wore a Western-style blue suit as he sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," accompanied by Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle, shortly after lead singer Exene Cervenka had acquitted herself admirably tossing the first pitch across home plate.
The evening included a pregame interview with Doe, Cervenka, guitarist Billy Zoom and drummer DJ Bonebrake, and was peppered with nods to the band and its music.
Ruehle also worked snippets of X songs into his crowd-inciting licks of "Charge!" during the game, while the band's version of Jerry Lee Lewis' early rock hit "Breathless" played during the between-innings "Kiss Cam" segment that highlights couples in the crowd.
The nightly baseball cap shuffle video contest was set up Wednesday on a rendering of an LP with a label featuring the band's logo and the title of its watershed 1980 album, "Los Angeles."
The Dodger Stadium appearance coincides with this year's 40th-anniversary celebrations for X. On Saturday night, the band will play a free show (with Meat Puppets) at Pershing Square at 8 p.m., and in October, L.A.'s Grammy Museum will launch an exhibit exploring the band's legacy.