Baseball and punk rock unite on X night at Dodger Stadium

Forty years ago it would have been unthinkable that members of a punk rock band would be invited to perform the national anthem or toss out the ceremonial first pitch at a major league baseball game.

On Wednesday night, however, the once-improbable scenario played out in real life at Dodger Stadium as the four founding members of the long-running L.A. punk band X were saluted during the Dodgers' game against the Chicago White Sox.

Singer-bassist John Doe wore a Western-style blue suit as he sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," accompanied by Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle, shortly after lead singer Exene Cervenka had acquitted herself admirably tossing the first pitch across home plate.

The evening included a pregame interview with Doe, Cervenka, guitarist Billy Zoom and drummer DJ Bonebrake, and was peppered with nods to the band and its music.