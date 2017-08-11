'SNL' alum Bill Hader returns to his roots to channel his inner Scaramucci

In its special prime-time run, "Saturday Night Live"-lite wasted little time in satirizing Anthony Scaramucci with a little help from Bill Hader.

It hasn't quite been three months since "SNL" aired its season finale, but the news cycle in that time has had many wondering what could have been on the late-night comedy sketch show. A special four-week prime-time run of "Weekend Update" attempts to get a handle on some of it.

Kicking off the first of its four Thursday episodes of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition," Hader returned to his old stamping grounds to play the former White House communications director who left quite the impression during his brief tenure -- thanks in part to that NSFW phone conversation with a reporter from the New Yorker.

The lampooning started when "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost referenced the revolving door of Trump administration staffers -- including Scaramucci, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

"At this point, I don't know if Trump is colluding with Russia, but he's definitely colluding with 'Dancing With the Stars,'" Jost joked.

But how is the Mooch feeling about being ousted less than two weeks after getting the job? Well, luckily he FaceTimed later in the show to share his thoughts with Jost's co-anchor Michael Che.

After proclaiming "MOOCH!" several times and poorly clarifying his comments from that vulgar New Yorker exchange, Hader's Scaramucci played up the public's fascination with him.

"Everybody loves the Mooch," Hader as Scaramucci said with exaggerated hand gestures to match an exaggerated Italian accent. "I’m like human cocaine. You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick. And now that I'm gone, you're all depressed and edgy and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scara--mooch!"

When Che suggested he would have liked Scaramucci to have stuck around in his White House position a little longer, Hader's Scaramucci agreed but said he had no regrets.

"All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of Idiot Mountain for 11 days," he said.