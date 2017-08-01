'Call Me By Your Name' trailer drops and Twitter goes crazy

Fans launched countdowns and began posting GIFs to express their excitement over finally getting a glimpse of the sensual love story that took the film world by storm at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Barry Jenkins, the director of "Moonlight," even started his own hashtag -- #survivingdaCMBYNtrailerdrop -- to offer advice to anxious tweeters.

Even before the trailer for "Call Me By Your Name" dropped early Tuesday morning, Twitter was flipping out.

So what's all the fuss about?

"Call Me By Your Name," directed by Luca Guadagnino ("I Am Love," "A Bigger Splash") is adapted from André Aciman’s novel about a summer love affair between two young men.

Newcomer Timothée Chalamet stars as a 17-year-old who lives with his parents in the Italian countryside, where they welcome a 24-year-old American scholar (Armie Hammer) as a house guest for six weeks. Set in 1983, the film follows the growing romantic relationship between the teenager and the handsome visitor.

When it debuted at Sundance, critics were instantly enamored of the picture, which is set for an awards season release on Nov. 24. In his review for The Times, Justin Chang described the movie as "a powerfully erotic and affecting love story."

"Not a single moment, impulse or emotional revelation feels rushed," Chang wrote. "Guadagnino isn’t just one of the great sensualists of contemporary cinema; he has become a veritable deconstructionist of desire."