Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' breakup has a silver lining, says Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell — whose charming marriage to Dax Shepard went on social media's protect-this-couple-at-all-costs list Monday after Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their own breakup late Sunday — has offered some sound advice to help heartbroken fans get a flippin' grip.

At least they tried. And, she said, they had "lovely years" together.

"If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone," the "Veronica Mars" actress told E! News at an event Wednesday.

"If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man,'" Bell said.

That collective shudder you just felt may have been the protect-Dax-and-Kristen crowd freaking out just a little bit as she tempted fate. But never fear: The Shepard-Bells are doing what they can to make it work in Hollywood.

"We go to couple's therapy," she said. "We make sure that we're talking with respect to each other. When we sit down to have a disagreement, it's a disagreement, not an argument."

As for the breakup heard 'round the Western world, Bell said Pratt and Faris' situation was likely more "nuanced" than reports this week blaming the breakup on his rocket ride to movie stardom.

"The reality is, when you're working in this industry, you're sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months," she said. "You're away from your family for four months. I think it's more the separation than anything that can weigh on people."

What a lovely way to say "get a flippin' grip," Ms. Bell.

Of course, there's also "Millionaire Matchmaker" Patti Stanger's take on the end of Pratt and Faris' eight-year marriage, which appears to be complete denial that it's really happening.

Unfortunately for all the romantics in the room, Stanger's maybe-they'll-work-it-out comments have been, according to Gossip Cop, officially denied.