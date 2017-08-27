Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Cinefamily suspends all activities in wake of sexual misconduct allegations
|Sonaiya Kelley
Following the resignations Tuesday of two leadership figures at Cinefamily, the Los Angeles independent film venue has announced that it is temporarily suspending all activities to "allow for the investigation and necessary restructure of management and the board."
"Recently, claims were made alleging improper behavior by one of more members of the organization," reads a release posted on the organization's website and social media pages. "The Board of Directors of The Cinefamily has no tolerance for any form of behavior that does not conform to the high standards demanded by our members and staff and that of common human decency."
The letter also says that Cinefamily is bringing on "an independent third party, Giles Miller at Lynx Insights & Investigations, to conduct a thorough investigation" into the allegations.
A spokesperson for the theater could not immediately be reached for comment.
The announcement comes in the wake of two high profile exits: co-founder and executive creative director, Hadrian Belove, and vice president of its board of directors, Shadie Elnashai, resigned on Tuesday following allegations of sexual misconduct. The exits were announced in postings on Cinefamily's social media accounts.
“In light of recent events, Shadie Elnashai has resigned from Cinefamily’s Board of Directors and Hadrian Belove has resigned as the Executive Creative Director of Cinefamily,” read the statement.
Addressing the anonymous allegations in a post to his personal Facebook account following his resignation, Belove described the email’s contents as "demonstrable lies and half-truths, and allegations without known victims."
It is not clear whether screenings currently scheduled will still run, and there has been grumbling by monthly billed members as to whether or not automated charges will be suspended or cancelled.