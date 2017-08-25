Concerts by Coldplay, other acts canceled as Hurricane Harvey nears Texas

Coldplay performs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in 2016.

As the potentially devastating Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, major acts including Coldplay, Lady Antebellum and Mary J. Blige have canceled or rescheduled their Houston-area concerts.

Coldplay on Friday postponed a show scheduled for NRG Stadium in Houston.

"We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm, we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone," the band wrote.

Live Nation Houston said ticket-holders would be updated when there was further information. "We urge all fans in the area to stay safe," it said. A makeup date has not yet been scheduled.

The country trio Lady Antebellum canceled its Sunday show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in the Woodlands, citing the storm.

Blige postponed her Friday show at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. The venue announced that the concert had been rescheduled to Sept. 19.

The Category 3 storm, which would be the first major hurricane to hit the United States since 2005, is expected to make landfall in coastal Texas on Saturday morning, bringing 100-mph winds and up to 35 inches of rain in some areas.