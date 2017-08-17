Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston top list of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses

It was a good year to be a Jennifer in Hollywood, but it was an even better year to be an Emma.

Forbes released its annual list of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses Wednesday and Oscar-winning "La La Land" star Emma Stone landed at the top of the heap, earning $26 million.

It's a payday triumph for Stone, who didn't make the list in 2016, with last year's top earner, Jennifer Lawrence, dropping to No. 3, bringing in $24 million before taxes.

Landing at No. 2 with $25.5 million is former "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston, who continues to bring in a hefty annual paycheck, thanks in large part to endorsements with companies including Smartwater and Aveeno.

Stone, Aniston and Lawrence were the only three women to top $20 million in earnings this year, compared with four last year.

Newcomers to the top 10 include "Beauty and the Beast" lead Emma Watson, tied at No. 6 with $14 million, and two-time Oscar winner and upcoming star of Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" Cate Blanchett, at No. 8 with $12 million.

The 10 highest-paid actress in Hollywood earned a combined $172.5 million this year, down from $205 million in 2016, Forbes said.

Calculated between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, Forbes compiles the list based on interviews with industry insiders and data collected from sources including Nielsen and ComScore.

Here's the full list:

1. Emma Stone, $26 million, (2016 placement: N/A)

2. Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million, (No. 4, $21 million)

3. Jennifer Lawrence, $24 million, (No. 1, $46 million)

4. Melissa McCarthy, $18 million, (No. 2, $33 million)

5. Mila Kunis, $15.5 million, (No. 9, $11 million)

6. (tie) Charlize Theron, $14 million, (No. 6, $16.5 million)

6. (tie) Emma Watson, $14 million, (N/A)

8. (tie) Cate Blanchett, $12 million, (N/A)

8. (tie) Julia Roberts, $12 million, (No. 8, $12 million)

10. Amy Adams, $11.5 million, (No. 7, $13.5 million)