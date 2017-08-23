Comics giant Stan Lee celebrated with 'Extraordinary' tribute

(Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)

Stan Lee received a superhero's welcome Tuesday night as actors, artists and filmmakers paid tribute to the Marvel comics legend. The "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" tribute at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills paid homage to the 94-year-old mastermind who gave life to "Spider-Man," "The Avengers," "X-Men" and numerous other comic book heroes. "I'm so lucky. Some people work a lifetime, and nobody celebrates their career," Lee said, according to ABC 7. "I don't know how this happened to me, but I'm just incredibly grateful." Lee got his start working as a comics writer in the 1940s and shepherded the rise of Marvel Comics into a powerhouse in the 1960s alongside artist Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. Lately, he's been a staple at comic conventions, an associate producer on numerous blockbuster hero flicks and a repeat cameo star in several Marvel productions.

The two-hour tribute, hosted by "Talking Dead's" Chris Hardwick, was broadcast into more than 150 movie theaters across the country, the Associated Press said. Michael Uslan, who produced every "Batman" film, opened the festivities, and "Incredible Hulk" star Lou Ferrigno joined Lee onstage. Meanwhile, "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco, actors Aisha Tyler and J.K. Simmons and "Avengers" star Mark Ruffalo paid tribute with video messages. The candid conversations were peppered with quips about Lee's hearing loss and numerous technical difficulties, the Hollywood Reporter noted. Wu-Tang Clan's RZA delivered one of the evening's marquee moments by reciting an excerpt from Lee's regular Marvel Comics column, "Stan's Soapbox." The prescient 1968 piece, which Lee tweeted a copy of last week, denounced bigotry and racism. (Lee shared the piece he originally penned about the civil rights movement following the violence that erupted in Charlottesville.)

RZA said he was inspired as a kid by Lee's characters, including Silver Surfer, Luke Cage, Spider-Man and Storm. "Those characters inspired me and took me to a place where there was a world, a Marvel universe, where there wasn't no bigotry, where there was heroes that looked like me and where I could think that justice and fun would prevail over all," RZA said. "Wouldn't that be the greatest world in the world?" Lee added. But Lee's dramatic impact wasn't the only topic of discussion. There was plenty of lighthearted humor amid the adulation. For example, when Lee noticed that his shoe was untied, Hardwick jumped in to tie it.

Host Chris Hardwick ties Stan Lee's shoes onstage at the "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" tribute at the Saban Theatre. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)